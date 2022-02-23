Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Shares Down 1.4%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. 106,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 178,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FURY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

