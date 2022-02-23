Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. 106,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 178,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of $86.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

