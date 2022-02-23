Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last Week

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $29.52 million and $978,775.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00043767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.67 or 0.06987394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,846.23 or 1.00105766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00050115 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

