Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 4,100 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $32,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.
Shares of FUSN stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 229,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,727. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $323.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -1.83. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.47.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
