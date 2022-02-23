Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 4,100 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $32,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.

Shares of FUSN stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 229,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,727. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $323.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -1.83. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

