FY2021 EPS Estimates for CRH plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for CRH in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

