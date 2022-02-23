FY2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RVLV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Revolve Group stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $89.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 466,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,480,000 after purchasing an additional 89,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after buying an additional 74,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

