FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Amadeus IT Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

