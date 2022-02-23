FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kering SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kering in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $3.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kering from €810.00 ($920.45) to €785.00 ($892.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $74.30 on Monday. Kering has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

