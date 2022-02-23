FY2022 Earnings Forecast for European Commercial REIT Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
ERE has been the subject of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Sunday, November 7th.
