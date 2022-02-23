FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Palantir Technologies Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 6.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,138 shares of company stock worth $9,811,571. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,925,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 151.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $21,099,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

