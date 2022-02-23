FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Issued By Cormark

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$8.68 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$156,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

