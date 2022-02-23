FY2022 EPS Estimates for Employers Holdings, Inc. Raised by Truist Financial (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Employers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Employers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE EIG opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.09. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Employers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Employers by 5.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

