FY2022 EPS Estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Boosted by KeyCorp

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $26.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

