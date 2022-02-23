FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $4.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.24. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

NYSE:HLT opened at $147.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average is $140.61. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.49 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.