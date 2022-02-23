FY2022 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Lowered by Analyst

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.83.

SPB stock opened at C$11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$10.85 and a 1-year high of C$16.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

