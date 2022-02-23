FY2022 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Decreased by Analyst

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after buying an additional 1,961,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

