G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $409.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.04.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.