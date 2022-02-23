G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 88,808 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $409.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.04.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.