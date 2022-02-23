Gabriela Gonzalez Sells 863 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gabriela Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 832,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,916. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $174.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of analysts have commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Bandwidth from $98.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

