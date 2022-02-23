Game.com (GTC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Game.com has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Game.com has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $17,009.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00110213 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars.

