Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.30

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.30 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.97 ($0.34), with a volume of 2938030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.60 ($0.36).
Separately, assumed coverage on Gaming Realms in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.68) target price for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of £72.33 million and a PE ratio of -70.70.
Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)
Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.
See Also
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.