Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.900-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

Garmin stock opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average is $146.27.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Garmin by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,309,000 after buying an additional 97,956 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Garmin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

