GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells $1,908,180.00 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,908,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GATX traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.54. 147,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.77. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $6,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 15.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth about $557,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

