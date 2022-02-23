Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $136.97

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.97 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 142.20 ($1.93). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 137.60 ($1.87), with a volume of 196,972 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.90) to GBX 192 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.65) to GBX 185 ($2.52) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.97. The firm has a market cap of £382.94 million and a P/E ratio of -14.04.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

