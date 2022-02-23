General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $216.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.12 and a fifty-two week high of $220.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

