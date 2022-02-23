General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Mills were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

