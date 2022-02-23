General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.