General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.
Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.
In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Mills (GIS)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.