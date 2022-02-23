Genesis Vision Reaches One Day Volume of $19,057.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $19,057.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00036081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00109935 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

