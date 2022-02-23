Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,990 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.14% of Genpact worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Genpact by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,548,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,352,000 after buying an additional 529,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,152,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,804,000 after purchasing an additional 202,895 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:G opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Several research firms have commented on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

