Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CFO Kevin C. Nash Sells 15,718 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 15,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $477,198.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. 63,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 61.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 6.3% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 105,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gentex by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Gentex by 111,224.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

