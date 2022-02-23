Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Sells $417,601.80 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $417,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gentex stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 63,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,525. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 57,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after acquiring an additional 304,251 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Gentex by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after buying an additional 126,233 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Gentex by 2.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after buying an additional 137,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.