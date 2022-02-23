Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,494 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Veritone worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $649,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Veritone by 104,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $560.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

