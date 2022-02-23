Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,908 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Core Laboratories worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 34,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

NYSE:CLB opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.