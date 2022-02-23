Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 366,054 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLX. Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

NYSE:HLX opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.