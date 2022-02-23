Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 47,969 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,969 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KREF. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on KREF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

