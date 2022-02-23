Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 73,467 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,467 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Gossamer Bio worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 119.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $692.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42.

GOSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.