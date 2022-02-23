Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 92,204 Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,204 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

