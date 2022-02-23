Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 433,119 Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 433,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Core & Main as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CNM opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Core & Main Inc has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.