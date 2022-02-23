Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Insteel Industries worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 104,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIIN opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $708.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.46. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.88%.

Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

