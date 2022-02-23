Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of WNS worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,747,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,984 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 73.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 444,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 188,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WNS by 354.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 178,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 147.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,005,000 after buying an additional 153,036 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.86.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

