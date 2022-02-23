Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Camden National worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,172,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $710.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $52.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.