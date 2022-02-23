Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Metropolitan Bank worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCB opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

