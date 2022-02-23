Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 63,437 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,437 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Forterra worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 720,675 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,655,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203,697 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 202,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 870,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 177,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

