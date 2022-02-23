Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 97,622 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

ACRE opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $667.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACRE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

