Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Saul Centers worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Saul Centers news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $44,112.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,163 shares of company stock worth $1,053,303. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.16%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.