Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of ACM Research worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in ACM Research by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after purchasing an additional 264,637 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ACM Research by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ACM Research by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $129.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

