Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,354 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of CarParts.com worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarParts.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CarParts.com by 23.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in CarParts.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $406.66 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

