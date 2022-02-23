Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of I-Mab worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.