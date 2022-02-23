Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Ebix worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBIX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ebix by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.61. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

