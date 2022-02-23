Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.