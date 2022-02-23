Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of uniQure worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 241.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in uniQure by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 328,395 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 260,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 243,843 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,157 shares of company stock worth $531,776 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $739.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

